36 minutes ago

Acting head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom said his charges are ready to do battle on Sunday when they come up against fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday Six encounter.

The Phobians who are ninth on the table hosts a Kotoko side two places above them as the two Ghanaian giants go for the three points at stake to aid their separate ambitions for the season.

And Coach Odoom is under no illusion about how his side will fare on Sunday insisting that they are under no pressure to deliver as we look for our third win of the campaign.

“We have had some good training sessions since our last game with Liberty Professionals and, the confidence level among the boys is high with the hunger to deliver unimaginably”, Coach Odoom told Hearts communication.

“The boys are determined to win this game on Sunday and, I believe the performance will be a massive improvement on what we have produced in our last two games against WAFA and Liberty Professionals.

He, therefore, expects his charges to rise to the occasion on Sunday when they come up against the Porcupines in the topmost liner of the GPL Matchday Six fixtures being played this weekend.

‘’We cannot be overawed by the occasion and we must make the most of our home advantage with the support of our fans as we go for the win”, he added.

Coach Odoom thanked the fans for their support throughout this campaign and called for more of such as the season unfolds insisting that something positive will come out for the club at the end of the campaign.