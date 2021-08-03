1 hour ago

The Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe Abronye has lampooned the minority in parliament and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for making slanderous comment about the judiciary following the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court on the Assin North election petition. He exclaimed that the outburst by the NDC over the nullification of the parliamentary results for the Assin North Constituency and its subsequent removal of the elected Member of Parliament for the area, James Gyakye Quayson, is an absurdity.

He noted that the court is just, in so far as it made is ruling with prominence to the dictates of the law. Abronye noted that the 1992 constitution provides explicit pre-conditions or qualifications for one to become a parliamentary representative in a particular constituency in Ghana.

On the Asempa Fie show broadcasted on Wontumi Television, the Bono Regional Chairman for the NPP mocked that the NDC had expected the judge to compromise on the law so it fit their interest. He stressed that the laws and the court of Ghana can not bend to anyone’s desire, “not even the NDC.”

“The NDC is behaving like the 1992 constitution is alien to the Ghanaian people…that it wasn’t Ghanaians that voted in a referendum for its acceptance. The judge applied the law. Because their MP had been taken off, they are out there alleging that the 1992 Constitution was adopted from a foreign land. We cannot change the law or the constitution because of you people.

“The Minority is shamefully advancing a propaganda to scandalize the court. They say the court has been manipulated. The same law as enshrined in the constitution which criminalized and imprisoned some people for wrong doing is now being challenged. Your MP had breached the constitution and must be made to face the heat.”

Abronye recounted that the NDC led by Mahama Ayariga caused the removal of Adamu Daramani Sakande, and elected Member of Parliament of the Fifth Parliament of the Fourth Republic for the Bawku Central Constituency, in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He noted that the argument raised then by the NDC was that Adamu Sakande possesses a dual citizenship; a Ghanaian and UK citizenship.

“The NDC imprisoned him because he is a UK citizen. Mahama Ayariga caused his removal and imprisonment. Today you are singing a different song. In 2014 you people pursued him and got him removed because he possesses dual citizenship. This same rule should apply to Assin North MP,” he explained.

Abronye remarked that the accusations raised by the NDC gives them up for condemnation for being hypocritical about today’s situation and application of the same law against the Assin North MP.

Source: peacefmonline.com