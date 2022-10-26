2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has criticized the long fleet of cars in the President's convoy whenever he is en route.

The President recently visited the Ashanti Region and videos of his convoy surfaced on social media.

The viewers claimed they could count over 40 cars in the presidential convoy.

The convoy is said to be a complete waste.

Addressing this while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Tuesday morning, Henry Kokofu explained that, "the official Presidential convoy is a maximum of seven cars", so whenever one sees vehicles more than seven, it means the rest of the cars are Parliamentarians and other people who have decided to go with the President.

However, the EPA Boss condemned such activity stating, "it is not proper that way".

He advised the MPs to take the lead when the President is visiting their constituencies to avoid the unnecessary long convoy.

"We can't continue doing this; embarrassing ourselves," he emphasized.