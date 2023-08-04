2 hours ago

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, has given an update that the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer is unable to find any medicine that works to help combat her stiff-person Syndrome.

It would be recalled that in December 2022, Dion postponed several European tour dates after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, which prevented her from singing the way she wanted to.

Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal that Celine was being cared for by their sister and was working closely with researchers who specialised in the rare condition.

The condition reportedly affects just one person in every million.

“We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

“At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it,” Claudette said.

Claudette also revealed they were optimistic they’d find a method of rehabilitation that worked for her.

“When I call [Celine] and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard.”

Earlier this year Claudette appeared on TV in Quebec, saying they will fight on.

“We’re all crossing our fingers, and I’m glad people are concerned. She is working hard, and we are confident that we will succeed. It can’t be a story like this.”