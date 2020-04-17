1 hour ago

The Public Relations Officer of the National Circles Council ,Osei Owusu has appealed to various media houses help them locate their Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei as he is missing.

According to the supporters spokesperson they have been searching for him at the right places where they can find him but till date they have not had access to him.

He says they have booked an appointment with Dr Kyei the past two weeks but they have neither seen him or heard from him on phone.

"Asante Kotoko executive club chairman is missing we can't even reach him so we are appealing to the media to announce it on air for his family and friends to search for him".

We have booked an appointment with the executive club chairman Dr Kwame Kyei two weeks now but we haven't heard from him neither have we been able to reach him on phone". Osei owusu told Ashh fm.

He claims the NCC were not aware of a particular mobile number that was announced to help the club raise funds.

"Asante Kotoko National Circles Council Weren't aware of the MTN mobile number which was going viral on social media. We will soon come come out with the mobile money number." he added.

Dr Kwame Kyei has been accused of running an autocratic one man show at the club where he listens to no one but himself.