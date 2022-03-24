2 hours ago

Head coach of the Super Green Eagles, Austin Eguavoen says that playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is imperative for a football powerhouse like Nigeria.

But before Africa's most populous nation can realize that dream, there is a tiny but mighty Ghana being the stumbling block they must overcome over two legs.

The two fierce rivals will meet first on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on 29th March, 2022.

Ghana failed miserably at the recently held African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they exited at the group stage whiles Nigeria exited at the round of 16 despite winning the 'trophy' in the group stages with a 100% record.

"In football today, Nigeria is a big football nation and as a big football nation like Brazil , Argentina in South America or England Holland, Spain, Germany in Europe."

"There is a global tournament coming up right in front of us and we want to be part of it ..We want to try to do everything we can, remain focus and try everything we can with respect and get over the line."

"Its a big one but we must go to Kumasi and do something" he ended.

Ghana will be seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time whiles Nigeria will be looking to make it a seventh World Cup appearance since 1994 having missed out only once in 2006.