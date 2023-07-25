53 minutes ago

Until proven otherwise the money that was kept at the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah cannot be described as stolen money, Founding President of Imani Africa Franklin Cudjoe has said.

Mr Cudjoe explained that is was the decision by the minister to keep the large amount at home that is causing the uproar at this juncture.

Mr Cudhie said these while criticising the action of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to always defend his ministers who are alleged to have engaged in wrongdoing does not bode well for his good governance credentials.

He said the president’s commendation for Cecilia Dapaah was quite wrong.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight Show on TV3 Monday, July 24, Mr Cudjoe “You should know the president is always definitive when it comes to defending his own, he rarely throws any of his own under the bus and unfortunately, that does not bode well for his good governance credentials.

“Of course, I can understand that he wants to bold out from his own but; loyalty sometimes does not necessarily equate to being complicit in matters. Of course, at his juncture, we can’t say conculsively that the said minister has stolen any money because until it is proven otherwise we can’t really say that but the optics of seeing money in the home of the minister is in itself quite annoying and then to have the president being that definitive is quite wrong.”

President Akufo-Addo applauded Madam Dapaah when she resigned from his government.

Madam Abena Dapaah tendered her resignation on Saturday, July 22, barely 24 hours after the public discourse of her stolen cash.

Accepting her resignation, President Akufo-Addo described the work done by the former Bantama Member of Parliament as “excellent and productive”.

“It is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the government,” he wrote on Saturday.

“The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the nation.”

In her resignation, Madam Abena Dapaah assured of her availability and cooperation with all state agencies to look into her matter, which she concedes has become a “hindrance” to the government at this “crucial” time.

“I have no doubt that at the end of the processes it will be established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations,” she further stated in her resignation letter.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence that “at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established”.

The matter of the stolen monies – $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis – is in court. It is scheduled to be recalled on Wednesday, August 2.

Commenting on this while speaking to the press on Monday, July 24, Prof Agyeman-Duah said “If I were to be the president I would be a little more careful, the president rushed in commending her for the job she does for the government and the nation as a whole because truly, Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been working public service, there is no doubt at all but when the case of this nature emerges it is important for the processes to take place before we draw conclusions.

“That is why I will even caution all the public commentators to be a little bit circumspect because there is no evidence so far that it is stolen money, there is no evidence so far it is laundering money, we don’t have any evidence. All we know is that she sent some people to the Police for stealing her money. Of course, it is the amount of money that is causing this kind of public uproar.

“I think what we need to do is to ensure that the proper investigation processes take place. I think EOCO should be interested because there could be an angel of money laundering, I am not saying it is but it raises that question.”

He added, “for me, this would have been a wonderful opportunity to stand tall by taking a certain stand.”

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) placed Cecilia Abena Dapaah under arrest on Monday, July 24.

She is being interrogated by officers of the OSP, a statement said.

“At 11:55 GMT on 24th July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22nd July 2023 was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses regarding large amounts of money and valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence. Ms Dapaah is being questioned by authorized officers of the OSP,” the OSP said in the statement.