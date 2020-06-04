1 hour ago

Coach of West African Football Academy (WAFA),Professor Joseph Mintah has stated that the decision to exclude football from sporting disciplines that can begin training and sporting activity is the right call.

The President in his 10th address to the nation on COVID-19 said that non contact sports can begin their activities while all other sports have been banned until at least 31st July 2020.

Professor Mintah who also doubles as the President of the coaches association Ghana believes the upsurge in coronavirus cases means contact sports like football cannot go ahead.

Ghana has so far recorded 8,548 positive cases of coronavirus with 3,132 recoveries while 38 persons have so far died.

In an interview with Happy Fm, he disclosed he backs government's decision not to begin football now.

“Personally I will say no looking at our current situation”,when asked If football can begin currently as things stand.

“There are some protocols that must be adhered to such as testing and camping players. My concern is that an average Ghanaian player is not disciplined unlike the European and it will be difficult for them to even follow the protocols”, he indicated on whether the season should continue or not.

There has been no football since March 15 after a ban on all public/social gatherings with no date in sight for a restart.