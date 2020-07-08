2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana says it can't suspend the ongoing voters' registration exercise despite the continuous increase in Ghana's COVID-19 case count.

Ghana has so far crossed the 20,000 mark; the country's case count as at Tuesday stands at 21,968 with 4,683 active cases with 129 deaths.

A few Ghanaians have expressed fear in the exercise; especially juxtaposing it to the increasing number of cases and the fact that there is flouting of the COVID-19 protocols at the registration centres.

Others are calling for the suspension of the exercise.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned the “wanton disregard for or non-enforcement of COVID-19 preventive measures at any voter registration centre that has the potential to spread the disease” even more,” the EC Chairperson and other members of the commission should be ultimately held responsible and accountable by the State.”

Responding to critics, Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Chair in charge of Corporate Services told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interaction on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' that: "We can’t suspend the registration exercise despite the COVID...all we need to do is to ensure the adherence to the safety protocols...as for us we have done everything to ensure the safety of everyone; the individuals must also take some responsibilities".