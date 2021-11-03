1 hour ago

An Executive of the Ethiopian Football Association, Bahiru Tilahun says that they decided to play their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana in South Africa due to the need to cut cost as its close to Zimbabwe who are their next opponents.

The Walias will host Ghana on the 11th Novemeber,2021 in the penultimate group game at the Orlando Pirates Stadium in South Africa.

Many Ghanaians especially in the media space have raised eyebrows as to why the Ethiopians will decide to play in South Africa when Ghana is jostling for the only slot in the group with them.

Ethiopia have been banned from playing in their home due to their failure to meet club licensing requirements for their various stadiums and as such have to play their last home game at a neutral venue.

After considering Kenya, Egypt ,Morocco among others, the Walias have now settled to play their final home game at the Orlando Pirates Stadium.

"As everybody is aware, our national team is not to play at Bahir Dar Stadium because of the ban from Caf due to the failure to feature the requirements of the club licensing board,” Tilahun said.

'We were forced to choose another stadium and as we know, for our next match after Ghana, we are going to play in Harare, Zimbabwe

"We decided to choose the Harare Stadium to host Ghana [to be able to play] both matches in Zimbabwe but their stadium is also banned by Caf.

"So we picked a second option to South Africa and the South African FA is already corporative to host us there, that’s why we decided to play there."

Ethiopia are out of contention despite two matches remaining in the qualifiers as they have just a solitary win and three defeats thus far.

Ghana and South Africa are contending for the sole slot with the Bafana Bafana leading the pack with 10 points whiles Ghana has 9 with two matches to spare the final onw between the two contenders.