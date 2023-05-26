2 hours ago

Laryea Kingston, assistant coach of the Ghana Black Starlets, has shed light on the reasons behind the team's high goal concession rate in recent matches.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Kingston attributed the frequent goals against the team to their style of play.

Under the guidance of head coach Abdul Karim Zito and Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets have showcased an attacking brand of football, resulting in an impressive tally of 31 goals scored in eight games.

However, this attacking approach has also invited criticism due to the team's vulnerability at the back.

Kingston, in his conversation with Citi Sports, emphasized that the team's strategy is focused on outscoring their opponents. He acknowledged the existence of critiques and fully accepted them, highlighting the team's commitment to an attacking style of play.

"Whatever you do, you will have critics, and I accept it 110%. One thing we should know is our style of play. We are an attacking team. In eight matches, we scored 31 goals, with the lowest being three goals," Kingston explained.

He further elaborated that with the team's emphasis on attacking prowess, opponents also find opportunities to score against them. However, Kingston emphasized that their primary goal is to secure victories and maintain a lead over their opponents.

The Ghana U17 team is currently in preparation for the upcoming edition of the WAFU U17 Cup of Nations, scheduled for next year.

As they continue their training, the coaching staff will evaluate the team's defensive strategies while maintaining their commitment to an attacking approach.