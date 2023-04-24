1 hour ago

Head Coach of Bechem United Kasim Mingle says it could have been an avalanche of goals had his charges had their shooting boots on against Hearts of Oak last Saturday.

Bechem United defeated Accra Hearts of Oak by a solitary goal on Saturday afternoon at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their match day 27 clash.

The home side started the match with purpose and their first incursion into the Hearts area resulted in a wasted free kick.

But it did not take long as the home side won a penalty as the twinkle-toed Clinton Duodu was felled in the penalty box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Hafiz Wontah Konkoni to slot home in the 21st minute to give the home side the lead in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Kasim Mingle was full of plaudits for his boys but added that it could have been more if they had taken their chances.

"Very fantastic from my boys they played how we planned to play. They played according to the system we adopted to come to play this match. So I congratulate them for winning. We squandered a lot of chances we could have buried three or four goals in the match," Kasim Mingle told StarTimes after the game.

Bechem United is second on the Ghana Premier League log with 44 points and are just three points behind Aduana Stars.

The Hunters' next game will be a trip to King Faisal on April 26.