3 hours ago

President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), Amaju Pinnick says that Ghana got away with a draw on Friday night when the two sides clashed in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to count on home advantage despite the Baba Yara Stadium being filled to the raptors as they drew blanks against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

Ghana started on the front foot as they hurried the Nigerians but could not fashion out any clear cut chances despite several comer kicks that came their way.

They dominated the game and created some decent chances but Nigeria also had chances of their own as Joe Aribo and Moses Simon could have won the game for the Super Eagles.

Speaking after the game, Pinnick says that they could have won the game and that Ghana managed to get a draw against them.

“I think Ghana managed to have a draw not Nigeria. And I think we had a good chance of winning the game even though we’ve drawn , both sides played very well. I really thought that we could have won the game” he said on Akoma 87.9 FM.

He says that his side will finish off Ghana in the second leg clash on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

“I know we should and will win convincingly at home. Our team is the better but we were unfortunate today," he said.