Common Value Club Alliance is key to harnessing the best from any football talent from the three continents in the football ecosystem.

This alliance is a big opportunity for our football players especially in this part of the continent where talents are abundant.

"We want to establish a very strong management team that is not only capable but has integrity.

We want to strengthen our funding as well.

Accra Hearts of Oak, who are the league champions in Ghana signed an MOU with their partners in the football fraternity from two different continents. One from Europe and the other from America.

Discussing the pathway, the Hoffenheim partners expressed happiness in their partnership with the best club in Ghana and for that matter Africa. The German club believes that “this alliance will be the beginning of great things to come." Says Stefan Wegner.

Amongst the things that were discussed is the use of technology to develop the players from all sides as they are one of the three sporting clubs with the technological facility to identify and develop talents.

An exchange program that will benefit staff on all sides. The fans were not left out. The alliance offers an opportunity for fans from the three clubs to know each other.

"The desire for excellence is not just for Hearts of Oak but to let it permeate in Ghana. Our motivation is to ensure that we impact the football world starting from Ghana."

Hearts Board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV categorically stated that one of the core pillars of this alliance is for success. He mentioned that "you cannot distinguish yourself if you continue to do what everyone else does". Accra Hearts of Oak are embarking on something worth emulating.

"Generally, our orientation over the past few days is to ensure that the desire for excellence becomes our core value." The Board chairman said.

At the launch, the rep from the sports ministry, Alhaji Saani Adams, Head of policy coordination, monitoring, and evaluation expressed the desire of the ministry and to a large extent the government that clubs should be managed like a business entity. "We want the clubs to be managed like a business entity. It should be used to build future talent. We want continuous progress.

We are happy Hearts of Oak has brought this alliance and we believe this will engineer the change we all want"

The Board chairman ended by thanking everyone for showing up and believing in the alliance. He stated that

"We acknowledge the role that football plays in the growth of the economy. We thank the government for their effort in football development, we want to assure everyone that we will be right there to support in this step."

Hearts of Oak are the only rep for Ghana at the CAF champions league level. They play WAC of Morocco on Sunday, 17th of October, 2021.