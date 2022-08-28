4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that some police officers broke into the house of the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trasacco Group, Ernesto Taricone.

The Police Service said it only visited Mr. Taricone’s house to effect the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in land guard activities.

“The facts are that Police conducted an investigation into alleged land guard activities at Adjiriganor, a suburb of Accra which led to the arrest of five suspects; Akuribilla Annanfo, Razak Seidu, Abdulla Abdul Fatau, Baah Samuel and Francis Agbevedor and the retrieval of a Mossberg pump action gun loaded with ten rounds BB cartridges from them.

“The suspects were on 26th August, 2022, arraigned Circuit Court ‘9’, Accra on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Crime and engaging in land guard activities. They were remanded by the Court into Police custody to reappear on 30th August, 2022.In the course of investigation, it emerged that Mr. Morris Ian of Trasacco Limited contracted the suspects to undertake their illegal activities. A Bench Warrant was therefore issued by the court for his arrest,” portions of a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said.

The Service has vowed to “continue to look” for the suspect, following his absence at Mr. Taricone’s residence.

“Upon arrival at the house, the police knocked on the door and some one came to attend to them and informed them that Ian Morris was not at the residence at the time. The Police, therefore, left a message for him, Morris, to report to the police.”

It has called on the public to “disregard and treat with contempt the baseless claims of forceful entry against the police and the purported use of commandoes.”

Source: citifmonline