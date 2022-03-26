13 minutes ago

Interim coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo says that his side did well in the first leg clash against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off despite the draw.

Ghana could not count on home support despite the Baba Yara Stadium being filled to capacity on Friday night in Kumasi.

Many Ghanaians were left deflated with the goalless drawn game but the Dortmund assistant coach is happy with his side despite the mistakes.

The Black Stars dominated play in the first half and had some half chances but could not threaten the Nigerian defense as Ghana's attack was its weakest link on the night.

Nigeria with their star studded attack barely threatened the Ghana back line as Moses Simon and Samuel Chuwkwueze were kept at bay.

Speaking during the post match press conference Otto Addo says his players started well but were fatigued which opened the door for the visitors.

“First of all we did well even though we made some mistakes but we started well, there’s was just a little bit of fatigue and it made Nigeria to come into the game more.”

The reverse fixture will come off on Tuesday, 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.