58 minutes ago

‏Head coach of King Faisal Andy Sinason says their 1-0 loss against Asante Kotoko was very painful as they didn't deserve that.

After the first 45minutes and a flurry of chances from both teams it ended goalless.

But deep in the second half Asante Kotoko scored from a Naby Keira strike.

Coach Andy Sinason has blamed the defeat on his side's momentary loss of concentration.

King Faisal have been having a good run of form until their latest defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Speaking to the media after the game, Sinason says a draw would have been a fair results to both teams as Kotoko didn't do much to deserve the win.

“It wasn’t the results we wanted. But it wasn’t a bad performance but the little concentration that we lost that’s what cost us.

“It was very painful to concede at that time. Because we were almost through. We didn’t deserve to lose the game. We are trying to mend all the loopholes at the back.”

Andy Sinason has blamed the left side of his defense as his side's main problem.

” If you notice we conceded against Eleven Wonders from the same left side. I think going forward we must work on our defense to avoid this kind of situation.” He added

King Faisal will play against WAFA when the second round begins.