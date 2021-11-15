3 hours ago

Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei is disappointed with his side's defeat against Accra Great Olympics last Saturday in their match day 3 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Their match day three game was the home fixture for Legon Cities but they were too slow of the blocks as the away side started the game in brilliant fashion.

Coach Annor Walker's boys were very purposeful and it paid off in the 20th minute when Philip Nii Sackey crossed from the right flank for Maxwell Abbey Quaye to tap home for the opening goal as the Legon Cities players protested for an offside.

Speaking after the game, the defender says they did not expect to lose but will look to bounce back in their next fixture.

“This was a good game but very disappointed with the results,” the Black Stars defender said.

“We didn’t expect to lose at all looking at the second half we played. But it’s part of the game. We will bounce back surely.” Adjei added.

The defeat lives Legon Cities with four points out of a possible nine.

Legon Cities will next play against WAFA at the Sogakope Park on match day four.