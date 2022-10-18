8 minutes ago

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has leaped to the defense of Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed and Brian Brobbey following their heavy defeat to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

The Dutch side suffered a 6-1 loss against Napoli in the first leg and was handed a 4-2 defeat in the second leg at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Ajax redeemed themselves on Sunday as they trounced Excelsior 7-1 in a game in which Brobbey scored twice before Kudus Mohammed came from the bench to score his fifth Eredivisie goal of the season in ten matches.

Schreuder defended his use of Kudus Mohammed as a striker pointing to the number of goals scored so far and defended the Ghanaian that he was not responsible for the Napoli thrashing and that the Italians were too good for them.

"If I don't get the time from Ajax... I couldn't care less! Then they have to sack me! Mohammed [Kudus] as a striker... eight goals in eight/nine games," he said as quoted by AFC AJax Twitter after the game.

"You can't tell me he's a bad option as a striker. Losing to Napoli is not about Kudus or Brian [Brobbey]! Napoli just has more quality!"