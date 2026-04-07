5 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has lauded the Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Hon. Adam Mutawakilu, widely known as Garlus, for his sustained efforts to get the Damongo Water Project underway.

The President made this statement during the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Gonjaland Youth Association in Buipe last weekend

The Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) holds its annual rotational congresses during Easter, during which all sons and daughters gather to socialise and share ideas on the direction of the association going into the future. The Association marked its 50th anniversary this year [2026] in Buipe, in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah.

Outstanding amongst the challenges mentioned by the President in his address to the Association was the Damongo Water Project.

The president said, “With regards to access to safe water, we know it is a right and not a privilege. I want to thank my younger brother for the very good work he has done; we did not send him to the Ghana Water Company for nothing. He has done all the legwork, and I am happy to announce that just last week, the Minister for Finance signed the commitment letter for the Damongo Water Supply System to start. Garlus, well done, thank you very much.”

This was a moment of joy and relief for the entire Gonjaland since the Damongo water crisis is a worry to all sons and daughters of the land. Garlus has personally worked hard for the Fufulso-Damongo-Sawla road project between 2010 and 2015 in the same manner he is leading the way to the actualisation of the Damongo Water Project.

It was indeed refreshing to note that, after more than a decade of severe water crisis in Damongo and its environs, residents will heave a sigh of relief after the announcement by the President.

Since assuming office as the Managing Director for Ghana Water Limited in January 2025, Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus has taken the pain to put the company in order by making significant changes in terms of its finance, administration and operations. Fundamental among these are his sustained efforts in ensuring the upscaling of the capacity of water in the available systems and the commencement of new systems. The President’s reset agenda on water is primarily on increasing access to potable water in line with Sustainable Development Goal Six (6). In view of this, the Managing Director has taken it upon himself to address the water challenges across the country while working to bring on board new water systems, including but not limited to, the Damongo Water Supply System, the Tamale Water System and the Yendi Water System.

The MD has ensured the preliminary works, which include the paperwork at both Ghana Water Limited and its parent Ministry, the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing, are done with speed. He has personally led these processes without dedication and commitment. And at every stage, the MD has been briefing the President to ensure that the work aligns with the vision of the President.

He has successfully secured the signing of the commitment authorised by the Minister of Finance on the 31st of March, 2026, signalling the commencement of procurement and other processes leading to physical works later in the year.

It is in this light that President Mahama did not mince words when he openly lauded the efforts of Hon Adam Mutawakilu at the instance of Buipewura Jinapor II, the Gonjaland Youth Association, other senior government officials and the entire Gonjaland.