Defender for nouveau rich Legon Cities Football Club,Mohammed Suleman says they have no fear in them as they get ready to face Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Legon Cities will play as host to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their first home game on Friday 3rd January 2020.

It will be the first game to be played on a Friday this season in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in an interview with the club's in house TV, the defender was bullish that they are prepared for the game and hopefully they will secure all three points against the Ghana Giants.

"We are all players and we pray we are able to win that game"

"We do not fear Kumasi Asante Kotoko we are all human beings so we will just go and do what our coach has taught us " he said.