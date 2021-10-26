2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has responded to the NDC's claims of the commission not being credible.

The NDC and its 2020 Presidential candidate, Former President John Mahama have both maintained that the 2020 general elections were problematic and its results, we're thus, not credible.

Mr Mahama who challenged the election results and lost has since maintained that the EC should have accounted to Ghanaians during the election petition, but in a direct response, Deputy Chairman if the Commission in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr Eric Bossman Asare said the Commission does not account to a presidential candidate on its work.

According to the Commission, it will only account directly to the people’s representatives but will respond to concerns that are officially addressed to it.

Dr. Bossman Asare, disclosed this at the Commission’s ‘Let the Citizen know’ encounter on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The EC is an institution. For the former president to equate the entire institution to the chairperson is an attempt to malign her and cause disaffection towards her.”

Before the elections, Dr. Bossman said the EC had held meetings with the Special Budget Committee of Parliament in furtherance of accountability “and continue to do so.”

“We account to the good people of Ghana through the special budget committee of Parliament, and we have done so, and we report regularly.”

“We do not account to individuals. We do not account to presidential candidates. The constitution does not permit that,” Dr. Bossman said.