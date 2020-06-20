2 hours ago

Aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwadjo Oboafo Asante will have himself to blame if loses the seat he has long been eyeing.

Barely a few hours to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, the Suhum youth wing have indicated they do not know Mr. Oboafo Asante, accusing him of disrespecting them and the Suhummanhene as well as other high profile personalities in the constituency.

A statement issued by the Suhum NPP Youth Wing and copied to Ghanaguardian.com explained that Kwadjo Asante failed to partake in the Parliamentary Aspirants Debate organised for the two candidates on Thursday ahead of the primaries.

"We were highly surprised and shocked when Mr. Kwajo Asante, a parliamentary aspirant decided not to honour our invitation but rather would incite his front liners to make mockery of the incumbent member of parliament on some social media platforms

"We term this as a calculated insult to the organizers and most especially to all the big wigs of the Party in the Constituency likewise that of the Suhumanhene.", portions of the statement read.

The wing sternly warned that they will never work with Oboafo Asante in the events that he wins the primaries.

"By virtue of his disrespect, we are alarming a strong warning to Mr. Kwajo Asante that in the worst case of him winning, the Youth Wing can never work with him", the statement said.

They have since thrown their support for the incumbent MP, Hon Fredrick Opare-Ansah, saying he has always been loyal with his the Youth Wing over the years.

"We want to state without any fear of contradiction that the Youth Wing is ever poised to partner the incumbent anytime since he has over the years exhibited a lot of respect for the Wing", it added.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

19TH JUNE, 2020

THE NPP YOUTH WING - SUHUM

We, the Youth Wing of the NPP in Suhum are registering our displeasure of the ill circumstance that unfolded at the Parliamentary Aspirants Debate held yesterday.

We were highly surprised and shocked when Mr. Kwajo Asante, a parliamentary aspirant decided not to honour our invitation but rather would incite his front liners to make mockery of the incumbent member of parliament on some social media platforms.

We term this as a calculated insult to the organizers and most especially to all the big wigs of the Party in the Constituency likewise that of the Suhumanhene.

By virtue of his disrespect, we are alarming a strong warning to Mr. Kwajo Asante that in the worst case of him winning, the Youth Wing can never work with him.

If he can't honor an engagement with delegates he seeks for their votes, then delegates have already decided to honor and crown the one who have immense respect for them.

We want to state without any fear of contradiction that the Youth Wing is ever poised to partner the incumbent anytime since he has over the years exhibited a lot of respect for the Wing.

We are still contemplating on why a person seeking a nod to represent a party in a constituency would dishonor the Suhum Chief, Police Commander, Chief Security officials and highly profiled Political persons in our cherished constituency. He has portrayed a total disrespect to the Wing which we believe was spearheaded by his council of advisors.

We are now convinced that Mr. Kwajo Asante is never ready to work with the youth of the constituency.

It's on these points that the Wing has concluded in their quest to rally around the Honourable Member of Parliament, Frederick Opare Ansah.

We wish him well and all the best in the elections come tomorrow

Thank you