4 hours ago

The Chief Operations Officer at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson, has reacted to reports of a planned reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo.

Unconfirmed reports from the seat of government indicate President Akufo-Addo will finally heed to calls for a reshuffle and announce some changes in his administration.

However, in a tweet, Joe Jackson feels a reshuffle won't help the country out of the current economic crisis.

"Dear HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we need a reduction, not a reshuffle! Please cut the size of government significantly.#BrokeGhana#HardDecisions #FiscalDiscipline," he tweeted.