1 hour ago

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Fred Pappoe has opined that the Black Stars Management Committee should not exceed three members.

He also adds that the members of the Management Committee should not receive same appearance fees as the main team.

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports were rife that each member of the Black Stars management committee was paid $100,000.00 same as the 26 players but it was denied by EXCO member Nana Oduro Sarfo before Alhaji Karim Gruzah who is a member of the Management Committe confirmed they were paid $100,000 each.

This caused a huge uproar among mang football-loving Ghanaians as to why Management Committee members should be paid such huge sums of money.

The members of the Black Stars management committee are Mark Addo, Stephen Appiah, Osei Kuffour, Alhaji Grusah, Akwasi Agyeman, Ofosu Bamfo, and Kwadwo Damoah.

“Seriously speaking, I think for a national team management committee to function very well I think it should not be more than three people. If there is a reward system able, it cannot be justifiable to exclude management members from enjoying some,” he said.

“Around 2009 we made a very strong case to President John Mahama that management should be considered when we talking about bonuses. What I have a problem with is the quantum. I do not think that management committee members should earn the same amount of money as players earn,”