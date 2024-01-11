19 minutes ago

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak, has explained that the people of Kumbungu are consumers of frogs, and they have been eating delicious and nutritious meat for centuries.

Ras Mubarak explained that even though not every species of frog is edible, many are those that are edible and the people of Kumbungu have been consuming frogs for a long time even if they have not showcased it enough.

He noted that many other peoples of the world consume frogs just like the people of his Constituency.

His comments come in the wake of controversy after the King of Kumbungu presented a gift of frog meat to Chef Faila (Failatu Abdul Razak) during her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon in Tamale, which ended today.

“Yes we eat frogs in Kumbungu. And we are not alone in the world. The French, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Koreans Italians, Thai, Greek, South Africans, some Americans in the South, Cambodians, Indonesians and a host of others in Asia, and Europe.

"While other countries even export it, those of us from Kumbungu have rather been coy about our love for frog meat.

"They are proven to be rich in minerals like protein, vitamin A & Potassium. There are about 7,500 species of frogs. Before you start catching frogs in your backyard for the pot, I must caution you and make the point forcefully. not every frog is edible – some frogs are poisonous,” Ras Mubarak explained on social media.

He then urged the people of Kumbungu to take advantage of the publicity brought to them through the cookathon controversy to market their edible frogs, get non-natives to consume it and attract tourists to the area through frog meat exhibitions.

“Thanks to the kind donation of cash amount, food items and a bucket of frogs by HRM the King of Kumbungu, towards Faila’s cook-a-thon, local media is beginning to show interest in a local delicacy that’s been eaten by the people Kumbungu for hundreds of years.

"For those of us from Kumbungu, the time has come for us to begin to sell the idea that our frogs are not only delicious, but can be eaten by non-natives of Kumbungu.

"We should go a step further, as part of plans to attract local and foreign tourists to Kumbungu, to do an exhibition on frogs,” he added.

The presentation of the frogs to the Chef got some wondering whether or not frogs were edible. But it soon came to light that frogs are edible and are consumed by many ethnic groups across the country.

Source: mynewsgh.com