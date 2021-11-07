4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with WAFA on Friday in their match day two clash at the Sogakope Park in an entertaining game.

The phobians took the lead of the game on the stroke of half time with Kofi Kordzie the goal scorer before the Academy boys pulled parity in the second half through Sampson Agyapong.

Ghana U-20 winger Sampson Agyapong after the game credited their being able to come back to their tactical discipline.

The winger who had a good game was named man of the match in an enthralling fixture between the two sides.

“We prepared first very long, though we came from a goal behind, it wasn’t easy in the match”

“At times when you are down by a goal, it’s not easy to equalize or come back to play draw.

“It wasn’t easy but tactical discipline made us come back.

“The second half they [Hearts of Oak] were playing very defensive and it was difficult to penetrate so the goal was just a transition and in football transition is part of the game so we went for the second ball and it was good for us.” Sampson Agyapong added.

WAFA play away to Real Tamale United in their next game in the Ghana Premier League.