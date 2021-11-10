2 hours ago

Deputy Sport Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie says that Ghana is well prepared to face the Walias of Ethiopia on Thursday in South Africa in the penultimate game of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in a game which is a home match for the horn of Africa based side before playing South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium three days later.

According to the Deputy Sports Minister, the government has done everything possible to ensure that Ghana secures qualification to the mundial and a win in non negotiable tomorrow.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, the Deputy Sports Minister asked Ghanaian to pray for the team as he is confident of victory.

"We have prepared very well and we expect to win tomorrow against Ethiopia and face South Africa on Sunday.

Ghanaians should be patient with the Black Stars of Ghana and what we need now is prayers.

The decision for Ethiopia to move the game to South Africa has come already and we can't do anything but the Ministry and Ghana Football Association have fought with CAF and FIFA for Ethiopia's decision to play the game in South Africa but for the change in venue there's nothing else you can do."

"From the technical bench to the Ghana Football Association andthe Ministry of Youth and Sports to the entire playing body everyone is confident and we are really prepared for the Ethiopia game.

Let me take this opportunity to praise and thank the president of the land H.E Nana Akufo- Addo all because our first game against South Africa at the FNB Stadium the hotel which Black Stars team lodged wasn't good and as leader of delegation for the team I had to make sure we got a nice hotel for the team which motivated the players and mentally psyched the players ahead of the game ."

"The government led by H.E Nana Addo has put everything in place to make sure we qualify for the World Cup.

The boys have been encouraged and we have the men to beat Ethiopia tomorrow." he concluded.

South Africa currently have 10 points while Ghana are second in Group G with nine points.

A defeat for Ghana on Thursday and a win for South Africa later that day against Zimbabwe will render Sunday's game a mere academic exercise.

But if the two sides should win their respective matches then it will mean Sunday's clash between Ghana and South Africa in Cape Coast will be the decider with the rainbow nation needing just a point whiles Ghana will require a win to top the group.