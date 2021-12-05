2 hours ago

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu has rued his side's inability to convert their chances in their 0-0 drawn game against AshGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The royals have now gone four matches without a win and have recorded just a win all season with three draws and two defeats.

It was a game which could have gone either way as Legon Cities struck the post with a fierce Jona Attuquaye free kick whiles the miners also had a ball cleared off the line.

Speaking after the barren game, the Black Stars assistant coach says that they fought well and it was a good game from both sides and called for patience.

“It was a good game from both sides. We gave everything. We fought well. We had our chances but couldn’t utilize it. We just have to be patient and always play our game.”

When he was quizzed about officiating he had no comment as its a personal policy not to talk about referees after matches.