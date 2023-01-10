1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Director of the NSA, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah has lamented the poor gate proceeds they have been making at Kotoko matches.

Spectatoring has become a big problem in domestic matches as most supporters are not prepared to watch matches involving our clubs.

Even for the big teams like Kotoko and Hearts who used to have large following even at away matches, the tide has turned as they barely get spectators for their matches nowadays.

Accroding to the NSA boss, the NSA made a paltry GHc500.00 when Asante Kotoko played against Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup tie some few weeks ago.

He says that the low gate proceeds is having huge toll on their finances as they need money to pay their recurrent expenditure like light, water and pitch maintenance among others.

“It’s a serious headache to the authority and the burden is on NSA because when there is a low turnout, we turn to lose so much,” Mr. Appiah told Luv FM.

“To keep the place neat, tidy and then the pitch, the problem is how to get funds to maintain the place.

“The pressure is on NSA when the spectatorship is that low and we are not part of the sponsorship money of the GFA that, when spectators are not coming, use this to maintain the place.”

He added: “This month’s light bill was GHS 14,000 so if we play and we get zero and Kotoko’s FA Cup game against Bechem United you get GHS 500, you see that within a month, we are losing so much.

“So, it’s a huge problem that as soon as possible, the FA, the ministry, NSA, we should just sit quickly and see how best we can address the situation.”