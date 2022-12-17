59 minutes ago

Assistant coach for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, George Boateng says that the team had the best of preparations prior to the tournament.

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win over Korea.

Ghana finished bottom of the group as Andre Ayew missed a decisive penalty in the last group game against Uruguay.

In September, Ghana played two International friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua before playing its last preparatory game against Switzerland.

“When we look back we can say we had good preparation and organisation, we planned well. As coaches, staff and as a team, when we look back there is no way we could say that we missed out on something,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram page analysing the team at the Mundial.

“All the players hadn’t played in a World Cup game before so the preparation against Switzerland was very good. Also, the victory and the way we played against Switzerland gave the team a morale boost in terms of confidence.”

Ghana did not go beyond the group stages as they exited at the group stages, bottom of group H with just three points.