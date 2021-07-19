2 hours ago

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 13: Head coach Sellas Tetteh of Ghana is seen prior to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 3rd Place playoff match between Ghana and Iraq at Ali Sami Yen Arena on July 13, 2013 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Joern Pollex - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Technical Director of relegated Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, Sellas Tetteh has blamed their exit from the Ghana Premier League on their lack of a goals.

The Dansoman based side were relegated from the Ghana Premier League after spending 22 years in the top flight on Sunday after drawing 0-0 with King Faisal at Sogakope.

Liberty Professionals had their destiny in their own hands as a win would have saved them but there were unable to score a goal.

Speaking in a post match interview, the ex- Black Satellites coach disclosed it was an exciting and tough game for both sides but admitted they couldn't take their chances reason they couldn't stay in the league. He said

"It was a balance game. Both teams defended well and worked really had but we had problems with goalscoring. The level and standard of the game was impressive."

"We expected to win but didn't get what we wanted. We were determined and made lots of attempts but couldn't utilise them so congratulations to King Faisal." he said