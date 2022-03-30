37 minutes ago

Coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo says that Ghana had to do it the hard way against Nigeria to secure qualification to the World Cup.

He says that Ghana had to fight their way through as the home side dominated especially in the first half of the game.

Speaking after the game, the former Ghana midfielder says that Ghana had to ride their luck as the goalkeeper Joojo Wollacot also came through for them.

"I am really delighted because it was a tough match, we had to fight our way through. Especially in the first half and I think through some changes the players did their absolute best," he admitted.

And still they had some good chances, our goalkeeper was there when we needed him and the defensive line was outstanding."

"We had understanding and a bit of luck also. If you see the chances the Nigerians were better and I feel pity for them but this is football sometimes you fight your way through," he added.

Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup after edging out Nigeria on the away goal rule following a 1-1 draw in Abuja. The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.

And they did exactly that, qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2018 showpiece in Russia. For Nigeria, this is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.

Thomas Partey had given Ghana an 11th minute lead before William Troost Ekong levelled for the Super Eagles in the 22nd minute.

Partey broke the deadlock with a sleek shot from the edge of the box with keeper Francis Uzoho seeing the ball sneak between his body and the ground, a dream start for the visitors.

Nigeria fought to get level and they did so in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot awarded after a lengthy VAR check. Ademola Lookman was clipped inside the box by Dennis Odoi and Ekong stepped up to score and put Nigeria firmly back in contention.