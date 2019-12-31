1 hour ago

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur says she had wanted to keep her divorce case secret but it unfortunately got leaked and rather went viral.

Speaking on the 3FM Drive, the former minister said it was never her or that of her husband, Tony Lithur’s wish for such a private matter to be all over the internet.

“Neither of us went public, it was leaked.”

Nana Oye Lithur noted that all the allegations about the cause of the divorce are all false.

“All that was circulating on social media were not true, but we are in court so things would be decided by the court,” she stated.

Last year, news of the two getting divorced went viral on both traditional and social media platforms.

She described the divorce phase as a storm in her life that will soon blow away through prayers and support from family and friends.

“The critical issue is how we navigate the storm, because once you navigate the storm, there is calm after the storm and I’m very grateful for all the support from family, friends, well-wishers and prayers from my family.

“The thing is the strength and the resilience to pass through a difficult patch. We all have difficult patches in our lives and with the help of God, faith and steadfastness and of course the support of family and friends we go through the difficult patch,” she said.

She said although she is going through a rough patch now, it would not affect her political ambitions as she has plans of contesting the Adenta parliamentary seat.

“I don’t think my divorce issues are going to affect my political ambition, the case is in court, we are dealing with it and everything is okay,” she noted.