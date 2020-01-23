1 hour ago

Police have confirmed to Myjoyonline.com that they have, for the past three weeks, been looking for the founder of the defunct UniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor Snr. and former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama.

A highly-placed source within the Ghana Police Service on Thursday disclosed that the two former banking bigwigs and Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, CEO of the collapsed UniBank, were invited for questioning over their respective roles in the bank’s failure.

The story gained national attention when a newspaper aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), The Daily Statesman, on Thursday, January 23, reported that the three former top corporate executives are on the run.

“Yes, it is true that we invited three of them [for questioning] about three weeks ago. We only have Dr. Duffuor’s son cooperating but the other two [Dr. Duffuor Snr and Dr. Asiama] have not gotten back to us,” the source confirmed.

Earlier, JoyNews had reported: “Duffuor Snr. wrote to the police saying he would not cooperate as he has sued, and asked the police to respect the suit. The police have been searching for him but are yet to locate him.

“They are unable to say whether he’s out of the jurisdiction. His son says he’s unaware of his father’s whereabouts.” JoyNews source close to the police explains.

The source said Dr Johnson Asiama had indicated he was out of the jurisdiction but would return on January 20, 2020, but failed to and many attempts to reach him have failed.

“They are all required in connection with the bank’s collapse,” the source said.

