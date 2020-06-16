2 hours ago

The president of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Frank Ankobea has debunked reports suggesting student nurses are being trained to aid in treating coronavirus patients in some hospitals.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, he stated that the various hospitals within the country have adequate qualified health professionals to treat coronavirus infected patients, and that, there is no need to train unqualified personnel to work.

“I have never heard of that. Who is doing the training for them? We have enough qualified nurses and doctors who are working in the health facilities to treat coronavirus patients. So if we are looking at wanting nurses and doctors, I don’t think it should be a problem. The problem is not with the staff,” he said.

He, however, added that the problem that may arise as the cases keep increasing is the lack of sufficient bed facilities, but as for qualified health professionals, hospitals have more than enough of them.

“Maybe bed occupancy is what probably may be a problem. We get overwhelmed, where to keep them is what will become a problem but I am sure we have adequate staff,” he told GhanaWeb.

The country currently has 11,964 cases of the novel coronavirus with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Ghanaweb