2 hours ago

Scores of traders in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region have pledged their support for the candidature of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah also known as COKA, to unseat incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

The market women, on Thursday, 10 March 2022, declared their intention to pick nomination forms for COKA, who is currently the Chairman of the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.

The traders said they have contributed funds in readiness to buy nomination forms for the Regional Chairman hopeful.

Some of them, who spoke to the media after Odeneho Kwaku Appiah visited them, expressed disappointment with Mr Antwi Boasiako for, according to them, neglecting them after supporting him to win the chairmanship position.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the Adwenehemaa, Nana Ama Twenewaa, popularly called Nana Sakina, said the three terms of Chairman Wontumi is enough, adding that he should step aside for a new face to help the party to break the eight-year jinx.

She noted that Chairman Wontumi is not a contractor but has allegedly been awarded several contracts, many of which have been abandoned, thus, giving the party a bad name in the region.

Nana Sakina said the traders have lost confidence in Wontumi's ability to lead the party to win more votes in the region to help break the eight-year jinx in the 2024 general elections.

She was confident that Chairman COKA can achieve that feat.