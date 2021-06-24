2 hours ago

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, has clearly stated that the Indian strain of Covid-19 also known as ‘Delta’ has not found its way into our communities.

He noted that even though Ghana has detected six Delta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) from all samples taken between April and June 2021 at the ports of entry, there is no ‘Delta’ variant from the samples taken from the cases by the research team in the communities.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr Dacosta Aboagye disclosed that per the research that was done from April to June this year, there has not been any case of the Indian strain of Covid-19 in the communities aside from the six persons picked at the Kotoka International Airport.

He added that the persons with the Indian strain of Covid-19 have since been kept at the isolation centres; debunking the allegation that the Delta variant has been detected in some communities in Ghana.

“With regard to the Indian strain of Covid-19, our research team has not detected the Delta variant in our communities even though the measures we have put in place at the airport were able to help us to detect six of the Indian strain, and those persons have been taken to isolation centres," he opined.

“We conducted a research from April to June and it did not show that the Indian strain of Covid-19 has found its way into our communities,” he indicated.

Source:peacefmonline.com