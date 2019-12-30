2 hours ago

Public Relations Officer of Menzgold, Nii Armah, has defended payment claims by the company to some aggrieved customers of the gold-dealership firm.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday, Mr Armah said the company had indeed paid some 200 customers contrary to reports by some customers that the company had paid none of them.

Prior to Mr Armah’s interview on the show, an aggrieved customer, who claimed he had received a refund of his locked up cash, was interviewed by host Captain Smart.

The aggrieved customer, who gave his name as Ernest Oppong, fumbled when answering questions posed to him by Captain Smart surrounding his alleged payment claim.

This led to Captain Smart concluding that he had been coached to testify to being paid when he had not been paid by the firm.

Reacting to the ‘coaching’ claim by the host Captain Smart, Mr Armah said neither he nor the company was interested in ‘coaching’ anyone to lie to the public about payments being made.

“Nobody has coached anybody and no one is interested in doing that,” he noted.

Mr Armah explained that payments made were not done directly by Menzgold or its lawyers but through a third party.

“It’s not Menzgold making the payment but a third party, the lawyers of Menzgold who are facilitating the payments only call to confirm account numbers of customers and when that is done, payments are done by the third party,” he said.

He added that because payments are being made by a third party, the company’s name is not tagged to the payments received by customers.

Asked to disclose the third party making the payments to the aggrieved customers of Menzgold be it an individual or institution, Mr Armah declined to do so.