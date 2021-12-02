2 hours ago

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has called on Parliament to with immediate effect constitute a committee to investigate the alleged impersonation of lawyer Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome Kwabenya on November 30, 2021, when the Majority side of the House approved the 2022 budget after the rejection of same was reversed.

ASEPA says it has submitted the footage of proceedings on the day and added pictures of the MP to a forensic expert who has concluded that the woman who came to parliament on the day was not the MP.

It has expressed readiness to submit the findings from the expert and also willing to testify if necessary.

In their petition to parliament, they want the matter to be probed and all persons engaged in the criminal act be punished by the laws of Ghana.

They also want the House to investigate claims that Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah held a meeting with the Majority before the approval of the budget on Tuesday.

ASEPA believes this amounted to an interference in the work of the legislature by the judiciary.

