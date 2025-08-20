8 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has revealed that thousands of excavators previously used in illegal mining activities were operating without registration in the Authority’s system.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Kotey said investigations showed that none of the excavators seized during anti-galamsey operations had proper registration records.

“If you buy a vehicle, the law requires you to register it before use. We asked ourselves: how come the excavators were not registered? It was deliberate—because once registered, we could trace the owners and the police could arrest them. These machines had no number plates,” he explained.

To close the loophole, the DVLA introduced a new policy requiring all excavators to be registered directly at the ports. “Within two weeks, we registered over 1,000 excavators that came through the ports,” Mr. Kotey disclosed.

He added that the Authority also gave a two-week ultimatum for older excavators already in use to be registered, resulting in more than 5,000 machines being captured in the DVLA system.

According to him, about 3,000 unregistered excavators have since been seized and are currently parked at the VALCO compound in Tema. “We have seized about 3,000 excavators; they are there at the VALCO compound for parking,” he confirmed.

Mr. Kotey noted that the exercise is part of broader reforms aimed at enhancing accountability in the heavy machinery sector and supporting the fight against illegal mining.