The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has said that the requests made by the Dr. Kwabena Duffuor team have been satisfied.

According to him, the main demand of the presidential aspirant was for a delegates’ list, and that has been sorted out.

He made this known when he answered questions by some journalists at the Court Complex in Accra, right after the hearing of the case brought by Dr. Duffuor, on May 12, 2023.

“Yes, it’s been satisfied. The delegates’ list is the main, primary document that we are depending on and this list has been ready, made available to all the contestants,” he stated.

Fifi Kwetey also stated that with that done, they, as a party, concluded ahead of the withdrawal of the case by the lawyers of the former Minister of Finance, that there was no case at all.

He also expressed his gratitude at the fact that the Duffuor team decided to unilaterally withdraw the case.

“So, really, as far as we are concerned, there was no case to begin with, but we are happy they decided to withdraw it,” he added.

Earlier, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He cited anomalies with the NDC’s electoral album for his suit, following it up with a petition to the Electoral Commission.

The EC has since announced that it has pulled out of the elections until the NDC sorts out its internal issues.

However, there had also been assurances from both the National Chairman and General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey, respectively, that the May 13 elections will come on.