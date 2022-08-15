5 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, says his administration has established regional intelligent departments across the regions indicating that intelligence is everything in their line of work.

He notes that when the intelligence picked is right, the whole work of the police department becomes very easy in arresting culprits.

Dr. Dampare said these at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology when he spoke at a public lecture on “The changing face of policing in Ghana: expectations and the role of the university community”.

The lecture which is the first of its kind by an IGP was at the invitation of the University.

He said the Police administration is doing a comprehensive tactical hotspot policing which he said has improved security in problematic areas.

"All the places that have become problematic for robbery and conflict, the type the deployment we put there, Special Forces we put there and the results that we are getting from Begro, Donkorkrom, to Yendi, Kintampo, Buipe, Tamale, just name them. When was the last time you heard of any serious robbery in these areas?” he questioned.

He further said that the police administration has done much in establishing certain unique and specialized units.

Corruption Tag

Dr. Akuffo Dampare also stressed that his administration will not accept the tag of being labelled as a corrupt institution in the country.

According to him, his outfit is working to ensure the police works to prevent corruption in the police service as part of its transformation agenda.

Police Recruitment

Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police says his outfit will henceforth recruit qualified relatives to replace officers who die in line of duty.

He indicated that his outfit has created the environment to the level that when an officer die in line of duty with all the courtesy given, it will also open the opportunity for the deceased’s child or brother who is qualified to be recruited to take their place.

“So it will be a way of pacifying the family for their loss,” he said.

The IGP was accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.