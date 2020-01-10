1 hour ago

Coach of Legon Cities Football Club Goran Barjaktarevic says his team must drastically improve in all aspects if they want to start getting results.

The rebranded Wa All Stars have been getting all the plaudits off the pitch with their branding and sense of professionalism but not so for their performance on the football pitch.

Legon Cities after two games in the Ghana Premier League have picked up just a point despite all the fun fair and merry making that has greeted their involvement in the league.

They are yet to win a game after drawing 2-2 despite taking an early two nil lead in the first half before losing to Kotoko despite taking the lead.

On match day three, Legon Cities head to the Theater of Dreams where they could be having nightmares after the game judging from Dream Fc's sterling performance.

Coach of the side Goran Barjaktarevic says they have done their home work very well against Dreams Fc and looking forward to a win.

"We know we have to improve at all fronts, fitness-wise and strategy", the coach said in a pre-match interview today.

He continued, "We have conceded five goals in the league so far but what I have seen from the team in a couple of days is encouraging.

"We have studied Dreams FC and know how they play so we approach the game differently, we want to win every single match." he said.