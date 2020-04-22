56 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed a strong desire to bring life back to normal in Ghana.

He said the current situation cannot linger on forever.

“Ghana will not always be in this situation. That cannot be the case. We have to come out of this situation.”

President Akufo-Addo made this desire known on Wednesday, April 22 when he met leadership of the Muslim community in Ghana at the Jubilee House.

It comes two days after he lifted the lockdown imposed on Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we try and put in the measures to contain the virus, we cannot overlook what lies ahead of us,” he stressed as he engaged the Muslim leaders.

He indicated that he called them to collate views on the way forward as he had met their Christian counterparts the previous day.

He also explained his decision last Sunday to lift the partial lockdown in Ghana, saying he was left with a choice to protect the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian. So far, the ban on social gatherings is still in force.

“We have to also start planning for the future and looking at the things that we need to do so that we will be able to bring our lives back to normalcy.”

He thanked the Muslim community for members’ cooperation over the three-week period of lockdown and expressed the belief that they will continue to support government on future decisions.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Shaributu, Spokesperson Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said these are not normal times indeed.

“The situation is something that we really acknowledge. Our religion is a flexible religion, it is moderate, it contextualizes issues. So whatever situation is I am sure with the views that will come up from here, if we have to continue I am sure that we would be behind you.”

He also expressed admiration for the president’s handling of the situation, particularly the periodic nationwide broadcasts.