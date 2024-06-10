1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has hailed the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being the first dignitary and non-member of Asanteman to visit the Regional House of Chiefs.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi as part of their 3-day campaign tour in the Region, occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II on behalf of the Asante Hene Otumfour Osei Tutu blessed Dr. Bawumia and his team.

“You are the first dignitary and non-member of Asanteman to visit the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and to have our Queen mothers seated before 9 AM, that shows how we hold you in high esteem and we are delighted to have you” Daasebre Osei Bonsu II added.

The flagbearer of NPP, as part of his bid to lead the country, has commenced a tour dubbed “Bold Solutions for the Future” where he has covered 15 Regions so far.

From today, June 10, 2024, Dr. Bawumia has started a 3-day campaign tour in the Ashanti region

On his first day, he is expected to meet with the clergy, and Muslim leaders in the afternoon at the Kumasi Central Mosque. Dr Bawumia will subsequently meet traders at the Kumasi Central Market.

The NPP flagbearer will conclude the first day of his campaign activities at the True Vine Hotel with meetings with various professional bodies, including the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Journalists Association, University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The rest are the Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institute of Engineers, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Ghana Association of Society of Medical Physics, Nurses and Midwifery Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana, and the Ghana Institute of Planning, among others.