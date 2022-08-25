2 hours ago

Owner and President of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu has taken a swipe at the sponsorship that has been secured by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for the Ghana Premier League(GPL).

The league has been without a headline sponsor since 2018 and for the first time under the leadership of Kurt Okraku, the Ghana Premier League will be sponsored.

But the club President of Division One League side, New Edubiase in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM was quizzed about how he feels about the sponsorship secured for the GPL clubs.

It was then that he unleashed a tirade at the betPawa sponsorship for what he terms 'proper money'

"We hope the GFA will bring us proper money and not betting money" in a swipe against the betPawa sponsorship that the Ghana Premier League has.

He added: "It's not every money that we spend we the division One are looking forward that the FA brings us proper sponsorship"

Since 2018, the Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor but the betting firm has decided to stump up $ 6 million for the next three years.

The partnership between betPawa and the Ghana Football Association is aimed at properly marketing and positioning the elite league to become an African phenomenon as one of the most successful and attractive leagues on the continent.