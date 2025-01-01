9 months ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commissioner (EC), Jean Mensa has admitted that five laptops were stolen from the Commission’s offices.

However, she assured that this incident has no impact on the voter registration or election process.

Madam. Mensa revealed this when he appeared before Parliament on Friday, July 19, 2024.

She emphasised that, the missing devices will not affect the integrity or functionality of the voter registration system.

“The missing laptops have no bearing on the registration or election,” Jean Mensa stated.

She explained that, the stolen devices require specific keys to be activated, hence dont pose any threat.

“There are certain security processes that a BVD or a BVR has to go through to be connected to our systems. And so on its own, it cannot be used to register anybody,” she added.

The Commissioner reassured the public that, the EC is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the electoral process.

“We have taken steps to beef up our security in those places to ensure such thefts will not happen again” she added.

The Chairperson also assured that the EC will maintain transparency in the December elections.

“From the registration to the declaration, our processes are embedded with one key ingredient, and that is transparency, transparency, transparency. As such we will continue to operate in the spirit of transparency, fairness and integrity as embedded in our motto,” she assured.

Madam Mensa reiterated that all necessary measures are being put in place to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.