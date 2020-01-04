We lost product worth ¢194,760 in Buipe Depot Truck Park incident – BOST

By Prince Antwi January 4, 2020

Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has said it lost product worth ¢194,760 in the Buipe Depot Truck Park fire incident.

The company clarified that Friday’s fire at the truck park of the depot and not within the depot affected four Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs), two of which were loaded with petroleum products were considerably damaged.

“The two trucks contained 36,000 litres of diesel and 36,000 litres of petrol (PMS) respectively. The diesel [Automotive Gas Oil] (AGO) is intact though the truck is considerably damaged,” a release from BOST signed by Adjei Marlick said.

He added that three of the affected BRVs belonged to Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL with BF Energy losing one BRV.

There was an incident of fire at the truck park of the Buipe Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, BOST in the late hours of Friday, January 3, 2020.

The Buipe depot is the central fuel holding point of BOST serving the Savana, Northern, North-East, Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana.

It receives products through river barges (via the Volta Lake) and through Bulk Road Vehicles, BRVs loaded from the Accra Plains depot of BOST.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained as at now and investigations are underway.

According to BOST, in line with their Standard Operating Procedures, trucks loaded with products for distribution to OMCs are not supposed to park within the premises of the depot.

Assuring residents of constant supply, BOST said, “Though a sizable volume of products loaded for OMCs were destroyed in the incident, product supply in the northern regions and the general operations of BOST as a company will not be negatively affected.

“We wish to assure the general public that, our strategic fuel stocks for the northern regions and Ghana as a whole are intact.”

 

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Prince Antwi
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