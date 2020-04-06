1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost the maiden edition of the Caf Confederations Cup to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at their own backyard.

The porcupine warriors had recorded an impressive 1-1 away draw in the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium but after taking the lead at home through Charles Taylor, the phobians equalized ate on through Emmanuel Adjah Tetteh to send the game into penalty shoot out.

Hearts eventually won the game on penalties to lift the cup in January 2005 and most Kotoko supporters heaped the blame on their then German trainer Hans Dieter Schimdt for their loss.

Fifteen years down the line,Charles Taylor who was part of the Kotoko team and scored the opener on the day has also laid the blame at the door step of the German coach.

Taylor had scored the opener for Kotoko and was a handful for the Hearts defence all day but was taken off by Dieter Schmidt to the bewilderment of the player and Kotoko fans.

According to Taylor, there was no way he had to be taken off that game,blaming that decision for their loss.

“It was Hans-Dieter Schmidt's fault that’s why we lost, I don’t know what he saw, and I don’t know why he had to substitute me from the game,” he said on GTV sports+.

“Perhaps Hearts of Oak did something to him to make him change me because I personally don’t know why he had to change me," Taylor continued.

“I had scored and I was in control, I thought I was going to finish the game. If not for that we would have won the game but the Coach decided to change me.

“He later on came to apologize for making that substitution. But is past and gone, it still in my memory though.”he concluded.